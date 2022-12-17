Rachel Alexander was hired as the new Whitley County coordinator for Launchpad, an ongoing effort to organize and improve the state of childcare in its community. The announcement came from the United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties.
Nick Lyster was named as director of programs for Easterseals RISE.
Matthew Stout, managing partner of CPA firm FORVIS LLP in Fort Wayne, is a new member of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
Connor Trast was appointed an information technology technician for Interstate Cold Storage.
Terry Schlotterback is the newly elected chairman of the board of directors for OrthoWorx.
Mark McKinney with Embassy Theatre received the Hoosier Hospitality Award.
Lynda M. Houk was hired by the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana as its director of community outreach.
Graduating members of the Leadership Fort Wayne class of 2022 program and their sponsoring organizations are: Ramadan Abdul-Azeez, Vera Bradley; Jamie Bankert, 1st Source Bank; Kamron Bell, Fort Wayne Fire Department, Ambassador Enterprises and LFW alumni donors; Thad Berkes, Weigand Construction; Yusanda Blackmon, Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northeast Indiana Chapter; Natalie Brown, Lincoln Financial Group; Andrea Burton, Fort Wayne Fire Department; Shonda Cann, Frontier Communications and LFW alumni donors; Bethany Clapper, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Ashley Faurote, Fort Wayne City Utilities; Andy Fenker, AWS Foundation; Jessica Fogle, Vera Bradley; Lee Fuhr, Luminary Wealth; Morgan Galecki, SCAN Inc.; Sarah Gnagy, St. Joseph Township; Joshua Hale, city of New Haven; MarTeze Hammonds, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Lindsay Hannah, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Jeremiah Hatfield, Design Collaborative; Prachi Hoffmeister, Flagstar Bank; Trent Hogue, city of Fort Wayne; Carrie Jones, Lincoln Financial Group; Aaron Kennerk, Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana; Seth Marshall, PNC; Mason Metzger, AWS Foundation; Francois Mikobi, Cummins Inc. and LFW alumni donors; Emily Owen, Whittle Strategic Accounting; Josh Pulfer, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Kelly Rentschler, Indiana Michigan Power; Doug Robertson, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority; Cassandra Rosene, Visiting Nurse; Heather Rush, Lutheran Health Network; Abeer Saeed, Custer Inc.; Alan Scherer, Sold by the Gold; Rob Schleinkofer, Allied Payment Network; Elena Sierk, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Laura Smith, Sweetwater; Julia Stambaugh, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and LFW alumni donors; Jeremy Stoner, Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing; Jon Stroud, NIPSCO; Cammy Sutter, self-sponsored; Tammy Taylor, Anthony Wayne Area Council – Boy Scouts of America; Todd Titus, NewAllen Alliance and LFW alumni donors; Jennifer Vanderpool, Felderman Design-Build; Gary Wolf, Flagstar Bank; and Aric Young, BFGoodrich. Applications for the LFW class of 2023 closed in October. Individuals interested in participating in the class of 2024 can visit LeadershipFW.com, email leadership@gfwinc.com or call 420-6945 for information about applying.