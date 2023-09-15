Jessica Harkless was named controller for T-E Inc., a local contracting/engineering firm. She is replacing Deb Hoehn, who is retiring early next year after 28 years of service.
Kyle Omlor was appointed inside sales representative for Polar Leasing Co.
Dennis D. Sutton, attorney at Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom, was listed in The Best Lawyers in America.
Scott Campbell was named senior corporate counsel for Rival Holdings.
Melanie Farr joined Old National Wealth Management serving as trust counsel and trust officer.
Kevin K. Fitzharris of Barrett McNagny LLP was elected to serve a four-year term on the Allen County Judicial Nominating Commission beginning Oct. 1.
Employees promoted at BND Commercial were Julia Fisher to property account supervisor; Rachel Kennedy, executive brokerage administrator; and Michelle Luce, vice president of operations.
Kaitlyn Brown joined Do it Best as a consumer marketing specialist; Ray Davis, IT RSC systems administrator; Lola Graf, e-commerce intern; Jonathan Metz, IT business technical support specialist; Gary Monak, territory sales manager; Ryan Moreno, associate merchandise manager; Alexandra Moser, merchandise coordinator; Elise Rued- iger, e-commerce content specialist; Nick Stauffer, IT software engineer; and Margo Thompson, IT data analyst. Promoted were Mike Beerens to an IT principal project manager; Kendra Eaken, merchandising coordinator; Makenzie Eggebrecht, LBM sales support lead; Trisha Fuller, senior IT project manager; Scott Hamman, senior IT application analyst; Sam Huff, senior IT business analyst; Kim Hoffmann, senior IT software engineer; Shannon Merkel, market planning assistant manager; Emily Morris, communications coordinator; Lauren Mungovan, HR talent manager; Savannah Myers, senior IT user experience designer; Andy Pinkerton, senior IT application analyst; Melissa Renninger, senior IT business analyst; Connie Robb, consumer marketing coordinator; Brian Scott, IT information security officer; Bob Thornton, IT RSC systems administrator; and Hilary Weaver, senior IT data analyst.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Joining Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation are Brian Fiedler as project coordinator; Rick Kinney, Foellinger Theatre manager; Nicholas Rupley, facility and maintenance supervisor; Relando Rencher, supervisor IV, community youth centers; Dalton Elleman, program coordinator, community youth centers; Sarah Umbdenstock, program coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne; and Erin Elliott, rental coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne.