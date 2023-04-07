Kim Murphy joined Elevatus Architecture as director of branding and creative services; and Paul Laney, a former sheriff, joined the firm as a justice specialist.
Jon Hudson joined The Lighthouse Community Center as care manager – a new position funded by the AWS Foundation.
Deb Ramsay has been with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group for 30 years as a licensed Realtor.
Scott Becher and Troy Guthmiller joined Do it Best as territory sales managers; and William Tobin as an outbound member services specialist.