Jessica Perfitt was hired at Polar King International Inc. as an engineer.
Melissa Singh was hired by Amani Family Services as its chief operating officer.
Connor Fleck with the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP was admitted to practice law in the state of Texas. Fleck concentrates his practice in intellectual property assisting clients with filing for patents, securing.
Bob Caley joined Re/Max Results at its southwest office as a broker associate.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Anthony DeVido was hired at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation as a program manager of safety and training. Promoted were Mary Wagner-Stockman to manager of the Community Center; Patti Davis, superintendent of recreation; Percinta Hunter, supervisor of the McMillen Park Community Center; and Travis Roth, manager of safety operations.