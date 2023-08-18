Stephanie Krull joined Laura Stine Gardens as a landscape architect.
Larissa Whitaker joined Benchmark Human Services as marketing manager.
Staff members at Visit Fort Wayne achieving PDM designation from Destinations International are Tom Boyer, digital marketing manager; Nicolle Campbell, director of sales; Kaitie Jones, visitor services specialist; Kendall Likes, special projects assistant; Josie O’Donnell, senior sales manager; Bethany Sutherland, group services manager; Alyssa Van Der Weele, group sales coordinator; and Jazmin Zavala, sports sales manager.
Jenny Bradley with Lake City Bank was promoted to assistant vice president, loan systems application officer in Warsaw.
Jonah Garoutte joined MKM architecture + design as an associate.
Randy Carman with Ambassador Supply, an investment and management company, was promoted to president.
Brian J. Downey joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP.
HallerColvin PC attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition are Sherrill Wm. Colvin, Robert W. Eherenman, Frank J. Gray, Jeffrey B. Harding, Charles J. Heiny, Linda A. Polley, Martin E. Seifert, Scot T. Skekloff, Mark E. GiaQuinta, Sarah L. Schreiber and Daniel J. Skekloff.
Kyle Barnett, Ben Greenberg and Bob Patton with MSKTD & Associates were named senior architects; Chris Bien and Jeff Harless, senior engineers; and Amber Kolkman was named senior interior designer.
Lawyers with Beckman Lawson LLP listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition for their respective practice areas are Matt Elliott, Pat Hess, Gary Johnson, Craig Patterson and Mark Witmer.
Joining Centier Bank are Doug Wood, greater Fort Wayne market president; Humair Chowdhry, vice president, commercial lender; Scott Vermillion, northeast Indiana regional sales manager; and Brian Troutt, vice president, commercial lender.