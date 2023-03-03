Natalie Eggeman with the city of Fort Wayne is a new board member with Erin’s House for Grieving Children, along with Nick Talarico, Do it Best Corp, and Brian Ternet, Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Stephen Lauterberg, designer at landscape design company Laura Stine Gardens, was presented an award of excellence from the Indiana Nursery and Landscape Association in the category of Commercial Design/Build Under $39,000.
Mackenzie Pickerrell was appointed inaugural executive director for the Hoosier Girl Coalition.
Award winners for the Above and Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers were Mark Matthys, Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; Dave Krutsch, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon; and Jennifer Brown, Anita Lasley and Chris Mance, Group Performance.
Mark Forbis was recently appointed to the board of directors for Allied Payment Network Inc. Forbis retired from Jack Henry in 2019 and currently serves on various fintech and banking boards.
RE/MAX Results recent award winners were, in Angola, Tony Isa as top individual, No Hassles Team as top team and Diane Stock as lifetime achievement; for Fort Wayne North, Jami Barker as top individual, The Malcolm Team as top team and Tina Stuckey as 2022 Rising Star, who was also awarded the RE/MAX Rising Star Award; for Fort Wayne Southwest, Eric Thrasher as top individual and The McFarren-Borg Team as top team. Other recipients include Melissa Schneider, Regional Manager of the Year in Indiana, and Jaclyn Myers, Central Regional Recruiter of the Year.
STAR Bank hired Jill Hill as director of analysis & insights.
Providers joining the Lutheran Health Network are Drs. Patrick Lytle and Madhu Jyothinagaram, and Candie Schleter and Kayla Strine, nurse practitioners, cardiology; Dr. Glenn Goldstein, colorectal surgery; Dr. Brian Cooper and Lindsey Felger, nurse practitioner, electrophysiology; Dr. Melinda Cusack, family medicine; Dr. Mustafa Abdul-Hussein, gastroenterology; Alexis Heatwole, physician assistant, occupational health; Leann Guerra, nurse practitioner, pulmonary critical care; Dr. William Peery II and Mallory Pearson, physician assistant, trauma surgery; Joyce Bell, nurse practitioner, urology; and Dr. Philip Rettenmaier and Brittney Hetrick and Carrie Price, nurse practitioners, wound care/hyperbarics.
Named as Indiana Super Lawyers from the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP are Kevin K. Fitzharris, Benjamin D. Ice, Robert T. Keen Jr., Thomas M. Kimbrough, William A. Ramsey and Anthony M. Stites. Lauren Minke was named as an Indiana Rising Star.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Trooper Joshua T. Menke was promoted to sergeant at the Van Wert Post.