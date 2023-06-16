Claire Forrest joined Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana as chief marketing officer.
Kaitlyn Judkins joined Labov Marketing Communications and Training as an account manager; and Sophie Braun, creative designer.
Breanne R. Kohli with Lake City Bank was promoted to retail banking officer at its northeast branch. In Warsaw,
Micaela M. Alvarez was promoted to loan systems support officer; and Brandi M. Wampler to deposit operations CIF assistant manager and officer.
Shad Edwards was named chief lending officer at MidWest America Federal Credit Union; and Becky Swing as its chief operations officer.
Dave Shuey, president/CEO at Financial Partners Federal Credit Union in Woodburn, was appointed to Corporate One Federal Credit Union’s supervisory committee.
Board of directors for the Northeast Indiana Paralegal Association for 2023-24 are Marie Lucas, president and NPFA primary representative; Nichole Monnier, treasurer; Joni Luke, secretary and public relations chair; Sarah Cahill, associate/student representative; Jessica Wilson, advertising chair; Sarah White, event coordinator and inclusion, diversity and equity committee; Elizabeth Schaab, job bank chair; Heidi Coss, membership chair; Shelby Zamora, newsletter chair; Elizabeth Schaab, pro bono chair; and Ali Rambo, website editor. Also, Luke was the recipient of NIPA’s 2023 Paralegal Recognition Award and is employed as a paralegal at Beckman Lawson.
Alaina Benjamin was named staff attorney for CTB Inc. in Milford.
Emily Hegbli and Adam Jarosik joined MKM architecture + design as associates.
Caitlin Dearth joined the Asher Agency as a digital media buyer.
Stanna Clift was appointed the new director of the Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center for Pathfinder.