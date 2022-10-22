Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, was awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services.
Tyler Davis joined Teachers Credit Union as a mortgage loan originator with TCU Mortgage.
Dave Rivera was hired at Elevatus Architecture and is working toward being a licensed architect.
Dan Gabbard was rehired at The Zacher Co. as a broker associate.
Allen County Magistrate Michael Douglass and Noble County Judge Steven Hagen received the Indiana Judicial College certificate presented by the Indiana Office of Court Services. The 120-hour program enhances legal knowledge and improves personal and professional development.
Corey McSweeney with Katz, Sapper & Miller, CPAs & Advisors, was promoted to director, audit & assurance; and Josey Seabolt was promoted to director, business advisory.