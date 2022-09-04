Sahsha Tigulis was promoted to vice president of purchasing at Shambaugh & Son.
Viviane Bentes was hired at MKM architecture + design as an associate.
Roberto Medina, a recent graduate from the College of Architecture and Planning at Ball State University, joined Elevatus Architecture.
Joshua Surfus and Rebecca Churchward joined North Eastern Group Realty as agents.
Adam Mueller of Summit City Pest Control was recently appointed to the education committee of the Indiana Pest Management Association.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Indiana State Police Sgt. Dale Reber retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of service.