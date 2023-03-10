Nedrah Kilby joined Elevatus Architecture as an interior design intern; and Ana Chapela as an intern currently studying graphic design with a focus on illustration.
As part of a new Downtown Fort Wayne initiative, individuals recognized for their work and dedication throughout the community received the Downtown Unsung Hero Award. They are Mark Sharin, Fort Wayne City Clerk’s Office, parking enforcement division; James Oas, Lincoln Financial Group; Troy McBride, Sturges Property Group; Kelly Hatfield, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation; Brad Fisher, city of Fort Wayne, traffic engineering division; Randy Castle, ABM Parking Services; Bernie Beier, Allen County Homeland Security; Jason Crowder, Fort Wayne Police Department; and Chris Cleaver, Arts United.
Randy Price joined Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative as its CEO effective April 3.
Jennifer Gurtner, channel technician at Cardinal Glass in Fremont, recently received the 2023 Everyday Safety Hero Award by the Indiana Department of Labor.
Lindsay D. Mitchell joined Ferguson Advertising as video director, cinematographer and editor.
Andrea Plant was hired at Fort Wayne Cycle House LLC, a boutique fitness studio, as the house nutritionist.
Cheryl L. Luke joined Lake City Bank in Warsaw as vice president, consumer loan officer; and Marlee J. Richter as senior loan administration officer for commercial ag. Promoted were Shelly R. Kammerer to vice president, retail banking officer and private banker; Dereck L. Stinson, vice president, retail banking officer and business banker; and Mia Outlaw to retail banking officer at its southwest Fort Wayne branch.
Nick Staker with Academy Mortgage was No. 1 in purchase applications for February.
Dr. Greg Johnson was named regional market president of Parkview Health.
Audrey Clark joined Do it Best as a communications project manager; James Fisher, continuous improvement leader; Torrie Meriwether, outbound logistics services coordinator; and Adam Vaughn, associate merchandise manager. Promoted were Adam Brown as a territory sales manager, and Dan Dietlin, director of continuous improvement.
Named in the Indiana Super Lawyers list from the Rothberg Law Firm are Dennis F. Dykhuizen, Jared C. Helge, F.L. Dennis Logan, Edward L. Murphy Jr., Alexander J. Platte, Jason A. Scheele, Susan E. Trent, Thomas B. Trent and Mark A. Warsco. Named as Indiana Rising Stars are Ashley M. Gilbert-Johnson, Rachel J. Guin and Amy E. Thompson.