Ewelina Connolly, CEO with Amani Family Services, was named a participant in the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation for its two-year Class VI Fellowship.
Hailey Johnson joined Elevatus Architecture as an interior designer.
Trevor Wineland and Chelsy Vaughn joined Re/Max Results at its north office; and Shelly Soellinger and Laura Kinner at its southwest office as real estate professionals.
Mary Douglass is now the managing broker at The Douglass Home Team LLC.
New board members for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne are Jeff Coil, senior institutional investment adviser, PNC Bank; Jim Marcuccilli, chairman and CEO, Star Financial Bank; Kevin Richards, vice president sales and marketing, Master Spas Inc.; and Ron Turpin, senior vice president and Doden family adviser, Ambassador Enterprises.
Doug Wood joined Centier Bank as market president serving its Fort Wayne office.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Indiana State Police Master Trooper Kurt Jack retired from the department April 6 with more than 39 years of service.