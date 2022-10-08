Gail Doran, board chair of Super Shot, was presented the 2022 David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award by the Foellinger Foundation.
Terrece Fairgood joined 1st Source Bank as its banking center manager of the downtown office; Chrystal Kreiger joined as a private banker.
Patrick Buesching with the Don Wood Foundation was promoted to director of strategic initiatives.
Steve D. Schumacher with Lake City Bank was promoted to vice president, retail banking regional manager for its east region retail team.
Angie Holt, president/CEO of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn, will receive the 2022 Indiana Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Excellence Award for Emerging Leader at an annual luncheon in October.
Nick Staker was rated the No. 1 loan officer in volume and purchase transactions for Academy Mortgage in September.
Ben Capper joined First Federal Savings Bank as vice president of commercial lending and business development; Matt Guhl was hired as a commercial banking portfolio manager/treasury management at its southwest Fort Wayne location; and Jamie Rudicel was promoted to commercial banking portfolio manager/treasury management at its north Huntington location.
Jessica Carroll joined Do it Best as a marketing programs specialist; Tahnea Cayce, merchandise coordinator; Mykaela Crowell, associate merchandise manager; Melissa García, consumer marketing specialist; Nia Iott, IT security intern; Gabbie Toenges, LBM sales support coordinator; and Emilee Vance, application analyst. Promoted were Mallory Bates as a merchandise manager for building materials; David Bryant, associate forest products trader; Jen Nordmann, associate merchandise manager – global sourcing; Howard O’Neil, division manager of forest products; and Jon Timmerman, product sales manager of panels – west.