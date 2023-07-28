Co-founder Andy Vogel with Indiana Physical Therapy has stepped down from his role after 35 years as an owner of the company. He will continue to serve as a physical therapist within the organization.
Roger Rhodes, former executive director of Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations Inc. and general manager of WFWA-TV, was recently inducted into its IBPS Hall of Fame.
CTB Inc. in Milford recently recognized employee service milestones: 50 years of service, Charles Bird (retired in April); 40 years, Todd Koble; 30 years, Avelino Batista and Craig Curns; 25 years, David Coppes, Cindy Tudor, Jeremy Pressler, Robert Christenson and Matthew Maulsby; 20 years, Ronald Ousley and Berton Kolberg; 15 years, Dan Ricci, Joseph Koss, Lonnie Carter, Dennis Holdeman, Robert Cheatham and Javier Solis Mena; 10 years, Daniel Savage; five years, Todd Hedington, Joe Skaggs, Melissa Dove, Deanne Blankenship, Thomas Harris and Mindy Brooks.
Randy Fisher was appointed director of culinary operations at Thermodyne Foodservice Products.
Nick Staker was No. 1 in purchase units at Academy Mortgage for June.
Mark Jaworski was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Amber Klopfenstein, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as second quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Braxton D. Miller, client service specialist with the Ameriprise Financial Services LLC’s financial advisory office of Reimbold & Miller, recently earned his General Securities Representative Series 7 accreditation.
Jeanie Creekmur joined the Asher Agency as a web project manager.
Justin Gephart joined PBS as a digital content specialist; Rebecca Norberg, development coordinator; Caitlyn Mossburg, corporate development administrative assistant; and Jim Shovlin, corporate development account executive.