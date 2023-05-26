Jodi Voirol joined Elevatus Architecture as a senior BIM technician.
Humair Chowdhry joined Centier Bank as vice president, commercial lender.
Officers and directors for 2023 for Wayne Pipe & Supply Inc. are Donald F. Schenkel, chairman of the board and director; Anthony B. Tranquill, president/CEO; Alexander Pawlowski, secretary-treasurer/CFO; Andrew F. Brooks, director; and Timothy E. Miller, director.
Anthony Petras was named chief financial officer for Enterprise Health, replacing Mike White, who retired March 31.
Season 3 graduates from DeKalb Leads, a leadership development program in Northeast Indiana, are David Foster, Pete Kempf, Sandra Tamez, Justin Rentschler, Brittany Carroll, Nicholas Stephan, Ashlee Sells, Jane Bitting, Sam Yarian and Andrew Bigelow.
Eric Simerman with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions was promoted to technology laboratory supervisor.
The 2023-24 officers for the Community Foundation of Great Fort Wayne are chair, Ron Menze, retired partner/architect, MKM Architecture + Design; vice chair, Sherry Early, executive director, Incremental Development Alliance; secretary, Christine Boles, director of human resources, Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Inc.; treasurer, Rob Slusser, market president, Farmers & Merchants State Bank; at large, Damian Gosheff, attorney and founder, Gosheff Estate & Trust Law LLC; and at large, Susan Wesner, chief financial officer, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. New board members are Stephanie Carper, tax director, Forvis; Jason Knothe, chief operating officer, JH Specialty Inc.; and Nikki Quintana, executive director, city of Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission.
Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, chancellor, Purdue University Fort Wayne, was elected chair of the board of directors of the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center; and Ron Double, chief information officer, Parkview Health, was named president-elect. Joining the board of directors are Brian Avery, chief technology officer, STAR Financial Bank; John McDonald, managing entrepreneur, Next Studios; and John Niederman, regional director entrepreneurship, Fortitude Fund.