Shelly A. Meyer with Lake City Bank was promoted to vice president, private banking manager; and Nathan R. Burnell as vice president, commercial banking officer.
Robert Beatty, a Fort Wayne resident and owner of Peregrine LLC, a local systems architecture and tax preparation firm, was selected to appear in Who’s Who in America and receive a lifetime achievement award from Who’s Who.
Accepted to the sixth annual Women’s Campaign Institute for AVOW (Advancing Voices of Women) are Briana Andrews, clinical nursing talent acquisition management and recruitment specialist, Lutheran Hospital Network; Micah Benson, investigator, city of Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission; Harini Bonam, community volunteer; Keiara Carr, mission advancement specialist, Amani Family Services; Elizabeth Castillo, forensic nurse examiner, Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center; Cheri Hampton-Farmer, founder and CEO, Communicating Matters LLC; Angie Montgomery, founder and CEO, Made Strong; Rosalina Perez, bilingual program manager, Northeast Indiana Innovation Center; Erica Predum, office assistant, Mobile Medical Homecare; Mayra Presley, manager of professional development, city of Fort Wayne; Julie Sanchez, CEO and founder, Expert Business Solutions LLC; Beth Stocking, CFO, Almaca Inc.; and Julie Townsend, executive vice president, CVC Communications.
Nicole Penar was hired at the Questa Education Foundation as a development director.
Alice Talarico, a Fort Wayne native, joined the Asher Agency as an account coordinator at its Indianapolis office.
Jared T. Fiedler joined AMI Investment Management in Kendallville.