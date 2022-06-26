Dr. Amber Targgart was appointed the new CEO of Early Childhood Alliance. Targgart will succeed retiring Madeleine Baker and assume responsibilities Thursday.
CTB Inc., headquartered in Milford, recently recognized employees who achieved work milestones during the first quarter of 2022. For 35 years of service, Bruce Haberstich; for 30 years of service, Michael Kissane; for 25 years of service, Kevin Alger, Melissa Blevins, Randel Riner, Marvin Snyder and Jill Wertenberger; for 15 years of service, Kevin Faulstich, Jeffrey Hartzler, Jason Hoffman, Seth Jacobs, Kent Nulf, Shane Powers and Edward Sult; for 10 years of service, Rafael Contreras, William Johnston and Kyle Gary; and for five years of service, Tim Axsom, Jesus Cancino Jr., Karla Crump, Joseph Friend, Shawn Gearhart and Tiffani Kruger.
Grace Lehmann joined Elevatus Architecture as an architectural graduate.
Alice Talarico joined the Asher Agency as an intern.
Public serviceTrooper Bryce Kanning recently graduated from the Indiana State Police 82nd Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, District 22.