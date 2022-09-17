Hector Hernandez with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions was promoted to human resources director for its marketing Americas; and Tabby Jarrett to human resources manager for its aerospace and damping solutions in the Americas.
Berto Barrera, a real estate agent at Re/Max Results in Warsaw, is a finalist in the competition to be named RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Rookie of the Year.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Wayne D. Wilkie with the Warsaw Police Department was promoted to lieutenant; Clayton N. Rieder, Christopher R. Brown and Jaime de la Fuente to sergeants; and Zackery A. Smith and Jordan E. Roberts were promoted to corporals.