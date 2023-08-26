Brock Noye joined Re/Max Results as a broker associate at its southwest office.
Scott Vermillion joined Centier Bank as a regional sales manager.
Carla Jordan with the Don Wood Foundation was promoted to administrative and program associate.
Recently listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition for their respective practice areas are:
BARRETT MCNAGNY LLP: Mark H. Bains, John C. Barce, H. Joseph Cohen, Kevin K. Fitzharris, Richard E. Fox, Marcus A. Heminger, N. Thomas Horton II, Benjamin D. Ice, Robert T. Keen, Thomas M. Kimbrough, Michael H. Michmerhuizen, Patrick G. Murphy, Joshua C. Neal, Thomas M. Niezer, James J. O’Connor, Michael P. O’Hara, Trisha J. Paul, William A. Ramsey, Cathleen M. Shrader, David R. Steiner, Rachel K. Steinhofer, Anthony M. Stites, Emily S. Szaferski, Samuel J. Talarico Jr., Philip A. Wagler and Jeffrey M. Woenker. Listed as Ones to Watch are Sadie Dillon-Baatz, Thomas E. Ludwiski, Lauren R. Minke, Justin T. Molitoris, Carta H. Robison and Casie J. Towsley.
BARNES & THORNBURG: Kathleen M. Anderson, Charles W. Backs, D. Randall Brown, Jason T. Clagg, Mark S. Kittaka, Michael J. Nader, Carrie Marie Raver, Mark D. Scudder and Lisa D. Starks, with Anderson being named a Lawyer of the Year. Listed under Ones to Watch is A. Elizabeth Underwood.
ROTHBERG LAW FIRM: Aidana K. Adilov, Michael T. Deam, Dennis F. Dykhuizen, Rachel J. Guin, F. L. Dennis Logan, Edward L. Murphy Jr., Alexander J. Platte, Jason A. Scheele, Susan E. Trent, Thomas B. Trent and Mark A. Warsco, with Warsco being named a Lawyer of the Year. Listed under Ones to Watch are Ashley M. Gilbert-Johnson and Jordan S. Huttenlocker.
ERIK CHICKEDANTZ MEDIATION LLC: C. Erik Chickedantz
PUBLIC SERVICE
Nikki Quintana, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission’s executive director, received the Individual Achievement Award from the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies.