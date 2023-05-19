Derek Parker joined Theological Seminary as coordinator of community engagement.
Garrett Leeper with Premier Bank was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial lender.
Haley Johnson-Collins joined Pathfinder Kids Kampus as the new Early Head Start Health Services Specialist; Taylor Liechty, teacher; Alexandra (Alex) Rittenhouse and Deyonna Dinius, Early Head Start teachers; and Harleigh Heacock and Jada Tucker, teacher assistants.
Kerry M. Jones was hired as vice president, credit administration officer at Lake City Bank.
Steve Hendrix joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as an industrial sales engineer.
David Leininger was named market president, commercial banking for STAR Bank.
John Horn, Brian Brock, Jason Attic and Kaizer Simon joined Precision Color Compounds as extrusion operators.