Ashley N. Warran was hired at Baden Gage & Schroeder LLC as a tax supervisor; and Nathaniel E. Witmer as a staff accountant.
Katie Hoekstra, Matt Kaplanis and Landon Rehrer with Katz, Sapper & Miller, CPAs & Advisors, were promoted to manager, business advisory.
Danielle Rich, program officer for the Don Wood Foundation, recently graduated from the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.
Grant Irmiter was hired at Premier Bank at its Illinois Road location as the branch manager.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Dan Baisden, the Fort Wayne Community Development Division administrator of neighborhood planning and activation, was selected to attend the recent annual Vanguard Conference in El Paso, Texas.