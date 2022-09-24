Amy Lehrman and Zach Sauder with Katz, Sapper & Miller CPAs & Advisors were promoted to partners.
Joshua Fern was named market executive for First Financial Bank.
Kevin K. Fitzharris of Barrett McNagny LLP was appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court’s Character and Fitness Committee.
Brittainy Chaffee, part of the STAR Private Banking team, was named assistant vice president.
Steve Markley, executive vice president of operations for Do it Best, will retire Oct. 31; Dent Johnson will then serve as the executive vice president of operations; Nick Talarico was promoted to executive vice president of sales and marketing; and Jason Stofleth will become the vice president of merchandising.
Brooke York with Reusser was promoted to art director; and Brandon Deel was hired as its senior brand strategist.
Effective January 1, elected to the 2023 IBA board of directors are David M. Findlay, at large, Lake City Bank in Warsaw, and Kent A. Liechty, at large, First Bank of Berne.
Ashley Harman, IT project manager for Vera Bradley, joined the board of trustees at the Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing.
Erin McCarthy was hired as the executive director of Creative Women of the World.
Jennifer H. Leon was promoted to retail banking officer for Lake City Bank’s Fort Wayne north branch.
Rothberg Law Firm attorneys recently listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition are Michael T. Deam, Dennis F. Dykhuizen, F. L. Dennis Logan, Edward L. Murphy Jr., Jason A. Scheele, Susan E. Trent, Thomas B. Trent and Mark A. Warsco. Thomas Trent was also named as a Lawyer of the Year; and Alexander J. Platte as a Ones to Watch for attorneys 40 or younger.