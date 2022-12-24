Debra Barnes was appointed customer service representative at Thermodyne Foodservice Products.
Lisa Swogger was named vice president commercial lender at First Financial Bank.
Geoff Knapp with Allied Payment Network Inc. was promoted to chief executive officer; and Ralph Marcuccilli will be the chairman of the board.
Samuel J. Talarico Jr. with the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP was elected to serve as chair of its executive committee for 2023. Also serving on the committee will be Mark H. Bains, Thomas M. Kimbrough, William A. Ramsey and Emily S. Szaferski.
Rae Kaleohano joined Lake City Bank as assistant vice president, marketing officer and webmaster; and David J. Miller as security analyst officer.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Abigail Reyes was named public information officer for Animal Care and Control.
Eden Lamb, a Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department manager, received the IPRA Young Professional Award at a recent Indiana Park and Recreation Association conference.