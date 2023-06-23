Breann Kelley joined Content By Request as a marketing operations manager.
David B. Anthony joined Burt Blee Dixon Sutton & Bloom as an associate; and April S. Grunden as an attorney of counsel upon the merger of Grunden Law Office. Partner Lindsay Lepley added to her primary areas of practice to include estate planning and administration.
Hayley Calloway joined North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.
David P. Souder retired as chief executive officer/administrator from Heritage Pointe Communities on May 1.
Nikole Miller and Joel Targgart with Reimbold & Miller, an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, were promoted to financial advisers; and Adelaide Reimbold to associate financial adviser.