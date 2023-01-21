Mary Sherer with Re/Max Crossroads was named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Upstate Alliance of Realtors. Other awards are Hall of Fame Award, Rudy Koch, Prodigy Realtors; Affiliate of the Year, Kristy Ottinger, Three Rivers Federal Credit Union; Outstanding Service Award, Jody Holloway, Coldwell Banker Holloway; President’s Award, Adam Smith, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; Special Projects Award, Casey Lange, Upstate Alliance of Realtors; and Community Service Award, Joe Mishak, Aardvark Home Inspections.
At-Large directors for the Indiana Bankers Association 2023 are David M. Findlay, Lake City Bank, Warsaw, and Kent A. Liechty, First Bank of Berne.
Lori Lehman was named the new executive director of the Fort Wayne Center for Learning, succeeding Diana Yngstrom-Bugge who recently retired after serving the agency for more than 17 of its 20 years.
Amanda Ibarra joined Reusser as a software quality assurance analyst; and Kyle Schiffli as an e-commerce engineer and web developer. Cat Cresse was promoted to digital marketing manager.