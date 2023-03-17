Christina York joined Polar King Mobile as a dealer coordinator.
Brittany Lutz and Alison Norris joined North Eastern Group Realty as agents.
Promoted at Lake City Bank were Reneta Thurairatnam to first vice president, senior wealth advisor; David Curry, vice president, commercial banking officer; Brooke Bentley, assistant vice president, retail banking officer; Joe Burtnette, assistant vice president, business banking officer; Nichole Mendez, retail banking officer; and Phil Nguyen, investment advisor.
C. Erik Chickedantz of Erik Chickedantz Mediation LLC was named in the Indiana Super Lawyers edition.
Dennis H. Geisleman with Geisleman & Brown LLP was named in the Indiana Super Lawyers edition.
Scott Teffeteller, former health care executive for hospital systems in Terre Haute, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, joined the board of directors of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.
Jess Steury with F.C. Tucker real estate received awards for Leading Sales Producer with Licensed Team Member, Executive Club, First-Time Member and for President’s Club, First-Time Member from its recent annual awards banquet. Brian Finley received awards for the Executive’s Club, First-Time Member and President’s Club, First-Time Member.
Christopher P. Moore, owner of Moore & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial LLC, was named by Barron’s to its Top 1200 U.S. Financial Advisors list for the 12th year.