Elizabeth Hoffman is Citilink’s new human resources director; LaTasha Thompson was hired as the new chief financial officer/controller; and Casey Claypool was promoted to marketing and development manager.
Gary Johnson, Brian Heck and Heidi Koeneman with Beckman Lawson LLP were elected to its management committee with Johnson appointed as its managing partner.
Dustin Garlinger was named digital marketing/graphic design administrator for STAR Bank.
Christy E. Adams with Lake City Bank was promoted to assistant vice president, commercial administration officer at its Warsaw location.
Local leaders have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Champions of Change Awards. The awards celebrate those who mentor and empower women in Allen County. Winners will be announced Wednesday at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Women’s Network dinner.
Finalists in the corporate category are Lorie Ailor, The Orthopedic Hospital, Lutheran Health Network; Flora Barron, Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen, Kanela and Pikoso; Megan Crites, MKM architecture + design; April Hinshaw, Cardinal School of Care; Amanda Muldoon, NAI Hanning & Bean; and Jarrod Wilson• , Indiana Michigan Power.
• Education category finalists are Daniel Boylan, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Melissa Gruys, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Giang Petroviak, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Krista Stockman; Fort Wayne Community Schools; and Veronica Townes• , Fort Wayne Community Schools.
• Finalists in the nonprofit category are Cassie Beer, Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne; Tammy Crane, Four:10 Ministries; Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest Food Bank; Amy Dahm Just, YMCA Youth Service Bureau; Aisha Diss, project.ME; Melissa Grossman, Amani Family Services; Natalie Harworth, Elevation Church; Mary Ann Mings, Inasmuch Ministry and Circles Allen County; Barbara Oliveira-Beckham, Courageous Healing Inc.; Sharon Pohly, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana; Shirley Rork, Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network; Debby Stellwagen, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana; Tisha Strasser, Bring It-Push It-Own It; Jami Thomas, Northeast Indiana Innovation Center; Emma Walker, YWCA Northeast Indiana; and Gina Zimmerman• , Allen County Bar Association.
• Public service finalists are Stephanie Crandall, city of Fort Wayne; Sheila Curry-Campbell, Allen County Democratic Party; Lana Keesling, city of Fort Wayne; Mitch McKinney, Fort Wayne Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police; Lori Morgan, Allen Superior Court; Zynette Paige, Weisser Park Youth Center; Nikki Quintana, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission; Darcy Robins, Fort Wayne Police Department; Salena Scardina, Indiana Economic Development Corp.; Samantha Taylor, Fort Wayne Police Department; Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne City Council and Vincent Village; and Pone Vongphachanh, city of New Haven.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Daniel Hartman and David Hochstetler with the Fort Wayne Police Department were recently recognized by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute with the Longevity Award for five years of service. Matthew Kling of the Angola Police Department and the state’s Drug Recognition Expert program, was presented with the 2022 DRE Instructor of the Year Award.