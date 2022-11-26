Melanie Kellogg joined Be Noble Inc., Noble County’s local economic development organization, as its new executive director effective Nov. 28.
Jillian M. Howell with Lake City Bank was promoted to commercial documentation officer; and Jordan M. Bell to assistant vice president, technology systems officer and manager.
Mason Keebler joined Reusser as its IT business analyst; and Chuck Waters returned as a senior software architect.
Laura Macknick with the Don Wood Foundation was promoted to president and CEO.
Andy Baker was appointed the regional president of Farmers & Merchants State Bank’s northern Indiana market.
Cherié Jacobs, store development manager with Do it Best, and Jenna Myers, divisional merchandise manager, as recipients of the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply Award from Hardware+Building Supply Dealer.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Recently promoted from the Indiana State Police were Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey to the rank of sergeant.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux was selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. Radio Dispatcher Arin M. Smith was selected the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center.
Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post.