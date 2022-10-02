Lindsey Keller joined the AWS Foundation as its office coordinator and engagement assistant.
Nadine Baker was hired at the newest grants and scholarships manager for the Don Wood Foundation.
Matt Elliott with the law firm of Beckman Lawson LLP was appointed to the Committee on Character and Fitness by the Indiana Supreme Court.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Robert C. Smith III with the Indiana State Police was promoted to first sergeant and reassigned as the district investigative commander for the Fort Wayne Post.