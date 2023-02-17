Melanie George joined Asher Agency as an account supervisor.
Joe Kohnen for District 1 was reelected to the board of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative.
Terry Valmassoi was named president and CEO of Master Spas following the retirement of Bob Lauter. Valmassoi and Lauter founded the company in 1996.
Orion McCormack joined Pathfinder Services as the new director of annual giving; Bekah Shaffer, grants administrator; and Emily Sommers, volunteer and fundraising events specialist.
Nikole Miller and Joel Targgart are financial advisers with Reimbold & Miller.
Raven Morton joined the Questa Education Foundation as an assistant director for scholar success.
David C. Pricer joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP.