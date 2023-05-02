Shares of the education technology company Chegg have lost nearly half their value in a single day. The sell-off came Tuesday after Chegg’s CEO warned that OpenAI’s free ChatGPT service was cutting into its growth.
CEO Dan Rosensweig told investors on a conference call Monday that early in the year, the company was meeting expectations for new sign-ups for its educational services. But that changed in recent months.
The company’s stock traded above $100 in early 2021 as most students were still stuck at home attending class online during the pandemic. Tuesday it ended down 48% at $9.08.
Zimmer Biomet earnings top forecast
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. of Warsaw on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.5 million.
The orthopedic device maker said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.89 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.
Zimmer Biomet posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also beat forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.7 billion.
Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 per share.
Franklin Electric beats expectations
Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. reported first-quarter net income of $37.3 million, or 79 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.
The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $484.6 million in the period.
Franklin Electric expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.
BP income at $8.22 billion in 1st quarter
BP PLC reported first-quarter net income of $8.22 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.66 per share.
The results exceeded the average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of $1.33 per share.