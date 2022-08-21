Child care is on the benefits list for at least two major health care providers with Fort Wayne area hospitals.
Lutheran Health Network has an accredited child care facility on the Lutheran Hospital campus. It is managed by an outside organization “with affordable services exclusive to our employees,” spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said through email.
The system includes Lutheran Downtown Hospital and Dupont Hospital locally.
“We also offer payroll deduction and dependent care flexible spending accounts for employees to opt into for childcare costs,” Hubartt said.
Parkview Health has arrangements that save employees money on child care and provides financial help when backup is needed.
“Parkview Health recognizes the importance of quality early childhood education, especially the critical learning that takes place in the first five years of life. We also understand how important childcare is to talent attraction and retention,” spokeswoman Jessica Foor said in a statement.
Parkview Health includes Parkview Regional Medical Center and hospitals in Whitley, Noble and Huntington counties. The organization partners with select child care providers to offer employees a discount. Parkview also offers backup child care benefits via Care.com, an online site that serves as a connection to services.
“Should a co-worker need backup care, Parkview covers most of the cost,” Foor said. “We are currently exploring additional child care benefits and seeking input from our co-workers on what they would find most valuable.”
For children from 6 weeks to 12 years old, employees may receive 10% off tuition. For in-home backup childcare, the employee pays $2 an hour and Parkview covers the rest. If the backup childcare is provided at a center, the employee pays $10 a day and Parkview pays the balance. While the average subsidy varies by location and age of the child, Parkview subsidizes about 75% of the cost of backup care, Foor said.
IU Health does not currently offer on-site childcare for employees, but that could change.
“We will continue to consider what matters most to our team members as the IU Health Northeast Region continues to expand,” Courtney Schmoll, a spokeswoman, said.