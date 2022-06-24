Residents who have noticed white pickup trucks on vehicle carriers parked in a lot off Taylor Street in Fort Wayne may have wondered why the trucks were sitting there.
Isn't the computer chip shortage from a year ago over?
Well, no, said Jeff Benzing, General Motors spokesman. The supply chain still has chinks in it, he said.
"We are still making trucks, so some are still waiting for chips and others are waiting to be transported," Benzing said. "We're building slowly because of the chip shortage."
The chips are required in one or more modules needed to complete a truck, so a truck may have gotten some, but not all, the chips it needs, Benzing said.
The stockpiled trucks mostly are GMC Silverados made at GM's Fort Wayne Assembly in Lafayette Township. Benzing said it's better to keep people working building trucks at the plant and waiting to ship them instead of shutting down production lines.
The stored trucks became noticeable last year when likely thousands of trucks were being stored in rows on the spacious empty parking lot of the Casad Depot in New Haven, an abandoned World War II military stockpiling site now in private hands.
Trucks also began to turn up in other vacant lots around the area, as GM was storing them wherever the company could find space.
The chip shortage "basically is affecting everybody" in the vehicle business, Benzing said. "It's not unique to GM."