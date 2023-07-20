A local design-build company is citing steady growth for its decision to invest $5.8 million in a new corporate headquarters, a Thursday news release said.
CME Corp. plans to break ground on the project at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The 22,000-square-foot building will be at 2488 Persistence Drive on Fort Wayne's northwest side just off Goshen Road near I-69.
The family-owned commercial contractor serves clients in northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. CME has designed and built structures for the commercial, food processing, industrial, retail and housing sectors.
Examples of the company's work include the SIRVA corporate office, the O'Daniel Porsche Audi showroom and an extensive remodel project of Thunderbowl, a bowling alley, bar and kitchen.
Ryan Hellinger, CME's president, commented on the firm's 51-year history in Fort Wayne.
“I am extremely honored to carry on the legacy of this company and continue to grow on the foundation laid by my family years ago,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to building an even brighter future alongside our amazing staff.”
Work is expected to be completed by spring.