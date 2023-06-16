A virtual explosion in corn, soybeans, wheat and oats occurred at week’s end after making a dramatic upward U-turn on Thursday.
The buying was based on hot, dry weather in the Eastern Corn Belt and dire 10-day forecasts of more to come.
Blistering heat in Texas and Louisiana, along with plenty of reds and oranges on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, drove grain users and investors to suddenly become aggressive buyers. T
he three-day weekend for Juneteenth may have magnified volatility, as buyers rushed to get what they could while markets were still open.
Some analysts warned this is a weather rally, not a demand rally. Our U.S. soybeans are a full $1 more expensive than Brazil’s, so a turn in the weather could trigger a fast downward correction.
China is now buying its corn from Brazil, providing more evidence the spike in prices is based solely on supply and not demand.
Natural gas and diesel take lead upward
Crude-oil prices rose slightly through the week, partially because of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to cut production. However, products of heating oil and diesel fuel saw bigger upward action.
Natural gas rose to the highest level since May 25, as surplus inventories have been declining.
New heat could create increased demand, as natural gas is used to generate electricity for air conditioning. Improving macroeconomic conditions also may have produced better global demand.
Weekly winners and losers
The big upward winners were corn (up 60 cents per bushel from June 9), soybeans (up 70 cents) and wheat (up more than 45 cents), with soybean oil rallying about 7 cents per pound.
Natural gas rose 30 cents per 10,000 MMBtu. Heating oil went up 12 cents per gallon. Hogs rose about 7 cents per pound.
All the stock indexes went higher on the week compared to last Friday's close. The U.S. dollar dropped about 2 cents from last week.
