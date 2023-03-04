A new study released in the journal “Nature Climate Change” last week predicts consecutive hurricanes and other tropical storms will occur more frequently.
The study out of Princeton University concludes that as the earth warms further from burning fossil fuels, intense storms are more likely to occur together in the same regions.
The two-punch combination of Hurricane Ida and Nicolas in Louisiana, and the series of four hurricanes in Florida in 2004, are examples of what the researchers expect to happen more often.
Lumber lunges
In May 2021, the peak of the COVID-19-stimulated housing and remodeling boom, the price of nearby random length 2x4s sailed to more than $1,700 per thousand board feet.
The high prices, of course, stimulated more logging and milling. That caused a supply increase, just as interest rates shot up and shut down new-home sales.
The subsequent collapse in lumber prices has continued. March lumber fell to $366 this week, a price crash seldom seen in commodity markets.
Soybeans jump, corn languishes
Soybeans shot up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on heavy export demand. Soybean farmers were especially impressed that China was a major buyer, despite tensions building with the U.S. about the war in Ukraine.
Corn and wheat, not included in the export reports, saw no escape from their doldrums.
Green fuels diversify
Climate scientists continue to evaluate the relative effects of our conventional biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel), and debates are raging about nuclear and hydrogen power’s potential.
Meanwhile, our U.S. farmers are also looking at “green ethylene” as yet another renewable source of energy, which might lower carbon emissions. Ethylene is a flammable hydrocarbon gas that occurs within natural gas, coal gas, and crude. Some fruits emit ethylene as they ripen.
Winners and losers
Our weekly winners include all energy markets, led by crude oil up about $4 a barrel, at $79.50; sugar trading at 20.88 cents, up 2 cents per pound; and platinum at $980, up nearly $65 per ounce. Stock indexes also saw price increases this week.
The decliners were wheat, down 35 cents per bushel, and May frozen orange juice, down 20 cents per pound on the week.
Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.