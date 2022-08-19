Major rivers continue to run dry in Europe and our western United States. Now attention has suddenly turned to the Yangtze, China’s longest river.
The world’s most populist country and major U.S. trading partner is experiencing the worst heat wave on record and the lowest water levels as well. Crop production is severely threatened, while difficulty in shipping crops and industrial commodities has caused a state of emergency. Some cities are turning to cloud-seeding in hope of relief.
In addition to state versus state negotiations and urban versus agriculture challenges, the severe disruption of transportation channels in Europe and the disruption of water rights on our own Colorado River are leaving extensive regions with little recourse other than fry or fight.
Few, whether urban or rural, are willing or able to establish the severe conservation practices that would be needed to continue with an agricultural economy, lifestyle or level of health to which our civilization has been accustomed for the last few hundred years.
Grain markets were mixed, with December corn about unchanged on the week, closing at $6.20 per bushel. December wheat traded at $7.70 per bushel, down 40 cents from last Friday. November soybeans traded for $14.05 per bushel, down about 25 cents on the week. Cattle, another thirsty market, was little changed for October and delivered at $1.45 per pound.
Crude slides on demand fears, then recovers
Fears of global recession and COVID-related shutdowns in China sent crude oil and its products on a renewed downward path early in the week.
Germany, in addition to losing its main river transport line, is also suffering from Russia’s cut-off of the Nord Stream pipeline. That was its major source of fuel until Russia invaded Ukraine.
Natural gas in Europe rose even more than in the U.S. France has its own separate, but drought-related energy problems, as its nuclear power plants can't get enough water for cooling.
Crude oil for October was down about $1.50 per barrel at week’s end, trading at $89.90, whereas October gasoline futures traded at $2.80 minus tax and transportation costs, a slight change down from last week.
Natural gas for September U.S. delivery went for $9.30, up more than 70 cents from last Friday.
Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.