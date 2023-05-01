FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Community Health Systems Inc., the parent of Lutheran Health Network, on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its first quarter.
The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 43 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.
The operator of acute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, beating forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.
State marks Small Business Week
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday issued a proclamation declaring this week Small Business Week in Indiana.
The proclamation acknowledges the more than 534,000 small businesses in Indiana and the more than 1.2 million Hoosiers they employ.
“Hard work, dedication and grit … are values put into action every day by entrepreneurs across the state to help propel the state’s economy forward,” Holcomb said in a statement.
Pilots at 2 airlines voting to OK strikes
Pilots at American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, and pilots at Southwest are starting to vote on a similar move.
That doesn’t mean pilots at either airlines are going to walk off the job anytime soon, but it puts more pressure on the airlines to reach new contracts with pilots’ unions.
EV startup: Investor threatening to leave
After it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq stock market, Lordstown Motors in Ohio says its future is at risk because Foxconn may end a deal to invest up to $170 million in the commercial electric vehicle startup.