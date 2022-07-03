When Justin and Matt Kamine heard the “jaw-dropping” statistic that about 40% of U.S.-grown food gets thrown away, they felt compelled to act.
The Kamine brothers of Bedminster, New Jersey, aren’t just any do-gooders, however. They grew up in a family that tackles large-scale infrastructure challenges and solves them.
So last year, they formed Do Good Foods, a company that picks up surplus fruits, vegetables and meats from grocery stores for free and processes them into animal feed provided to farmers at no charge. It then sells the poultry the farmers raise under the Do Good Chicken brand.
The company’s profit eventually will come from the sale of those chicken parts, which the Kamines say are priced competitively. The goal is to make it easy for shoppers to do good, too. The co-CEOs like to say that consumers can help fight climate change “just by eating chicken.”
Fort Wayne will be home to Do Good Food’s second production plant, located in what was a shell building at 8645 Aviation Drive, near Fort Wayne International Airport. The $100 million investment is expected to create 100 jobs by 2024 with annual wages averaging more than $60,000, company officials announced in mid-May.
The Fort Wayne City Council in June approved a tax abatement that will phase in taxes the company pays over a 10-year period. And the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission has approved Do Good Foods’ application for a $142 million bond offering.
Justin Kamine, 33, said the project is about much more than the economic benefits it brings to the community.
“We are all on this mission together” to fight global warming, he said.
Federal data show 22% of solid waste in U.S. landfills is food, the most abundant type of trash.
Do Good Foods, said Matt Kamine, 37, is “trying to make it as simple as possible” for average people to make a difference.
How it works
The Kamines are counting on scale to generate sufficient revenue to make – and keep – the operation sustainable. They have identified multiple ways to expand the company.
Geographically is one way.
Do Good Foods opened a Pennsylvania production plant in a Philadelphia suburb late last year and already has announced plans for plants in Fort Wayne and Selma, North Carolina. Investments in two additional facilities are in active discussions, Justin Kamine said last week during a phone interview.
“The goal is to build a nationwide (operation) with a plant in every state,” he said, adding that the company has a five-year time frame for that aggressive expansion.
Increasing the types of animals fed is another way.
The company is now providing feed to poultry operations but plans to expand to include other livestock. Officials declined to be specific.
Ron Johnson is a co-owner of Shady Grove Farms, a Churubusco family-owned operation that raises hogs and other items destined for local dinner tables. He keeps details, including how many hogs the farm raises and how many acres it farms, close to the vest.
But he is willing to talk about his concern regarding climate change. And he’s intrigued by the thought of receiving free livestock feed, which Shady Groves pays “way more than” $20,000 a year.
“We’d be very open to talking about it,” he said of a partnership with Do Good Foods.
The feed, he said, “would have to fit into a balanced diet” if it replaced his current hog feed. Johnson, who has been in farming for more than 50 years, would want his nutritional expert to review the product first.
The goal of reducing food waste – and its effects on the environment – also appeals to him.
“That makes sense, for sure,” Johnson said.
Retailer buy-in
By taking grocery stores’ surplus food – what’s left after discounts offered to shoppers and donations given to food pantries – and transforming it into a product that finds its way back to supermarket shelves, Do Good Foods has created what’s referred to as a “closed-loop system.”
Do Good Chicken was launched for sale in spring in supermarkets along the East Coast, from Maine to Virginia. Albertsons and Giant grocery stores are stocking the product. The poultry is also sold in Colorado and will soon be available in Dallas.
The product is expected to be stocked in local stores after the Fort Wayne production plant begins production, in about 1 1/2 years, Justin Kamine said. He didn’t specify retailers but said some national chains have expressed interest.
Justin Kamine offers a striking image to help consumers imagine the waste. He compares it to buying five grocery bags full of food and throwing two of those bags in the trash immediately after leaving the store.
Do Good Foods officials said their production plants each have the capacity to process up to 320,000 pounds of surplus food a day, or about 120 million pounds annually.
Eric Halvorson, an Indianapolis-based Kroger spokesman, wasn’t aware late last week of the status of potential talks between Kroger and Do Good Foods. But the national grocery chain is committed to fighting hunger and reducing food waste, he said.
“Such concerns are far more serious – and more common – than many people realize, and they’re the reason Kroger launched the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan in 2017,” Halvorson said in a statement. “We want to end hunger in the communities we serve and ensure nutritious food winds up on a plate rather than in a landfill.”
“By one account, $408 billion worth of food is unsold or uneaten every year. 52 million tons of food goes to America’s landfills in that time,” he said. “And millions of tons of produce never leave the fields where they’re grown. That’s why Kroger says we need to reinvent the food system.”
Why Fort Wayne?
Do Good Foods uses “a multitude of factors” when evaluating locations for a production plant, Matt Kamine said during an interview.
They include density of supermarkets, access to large cities and livestock operations, and availability of real estate and skilled labor, he said.
Fort Wayne can easily check off the retailer requirement. Chain stores selling groceries locally include Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, Aldi, Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme Market and Target.
Ready access to surrounding big cities is also a gimme. Fort Wayne is within one day’s drive to half of U.S. markets, according to Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
The city is within four hours’ drive of Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.
Indiana, as a whole, fulfills the agricultural requirement. More than 80% of the state’s land is devoted to farms, forests and woodlands, according to state officials.
Support from local and state officials is also important, Matt Kamine said.
“The engagement with Indiana and Fort Wayne, specifically, really shined through” when company officials were scouting their next location, he said.
Do Good Foods is backed by a $169 million investment from Nuveen, a financial planning company and subsidiary of TIAA. On its website, TIAA describes itself as “the leader in serving the financial needs of people in academic, government, medical, cultural and other nonprofit fields.”
But to fund the company’s aggressive expansion plans, it needs local and state government officials to approve the use of tax-exempt bonds for the project. Matt Kamine said municipal bond financing is vital to paying to equip the production facilities.
In addition to bonding and local tax abatement approval, Do Good Foods has lined up economic incentives from the state.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company up to $1.2 million in tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants, contingent on Do Good Foods following through on its plans to create 100 local jobs.
Anita Richert, owner of Richert Ranch east of New Haven, isn’t concerned about Do Good Foods’ bottom line. But she is interested in finding easy ways to be environmentally responsible, so she likes the idea of Do Good Chicken.
“You don’t have to change your habits,” Richert said of consumers.
“You just do your shopping and pay attention to the brand.”
The Kamines are betting that shoppers nationwide will feel the same.