Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of products recalled in April.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the following:

• Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids

• Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global

• Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA

• BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA

• Children's Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers

• Children’s Robes from Goumi

• Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner

• Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja

• Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading

• Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group

• Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL

• Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces

• Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen

• DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products

• DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker

Rokita advises residents to stop using any recalled product and visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.