Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of products recalled in April.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the following:
• Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids
• Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global
• Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA
• BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA
• Children's Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers
• Children’s Robes from Goumi
• Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner
• Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja
• Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading
• Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group
• Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL
• Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces
• Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen
• DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products
• DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker
Rokita advises residents to stop using any recalled product and visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.