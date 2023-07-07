Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of products recalled in June.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the following:
• Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters from Jetson Electric Bikes
• Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) from Zuru
• Hurtle Multi-Purpose Helmet from Sound Around
• EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers from Chervon North America
• PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers from Empower Brands
• Narskido Infant Bath Seats from TopGlore
• Kate and Laurel Astora and Valenti Mirrors from Uniek
• Arctic Cat 8000 Series Snowmobiles from Textron Specialized Vehicles
• Deux Par Deux Children’s One-Piece and Two-Piece Pajama Sets from Deux Par Deux
• Little Cotton Clothes Pajamas and Nightdresses from Little Cotton
• Party Time Collection Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners from Ashley Furniture Industries
• Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets from Bell Sports
• Haining Degao Benches from TJX
• Armstrong Air and Air Ease single stage gas furnaces from Allied Air Enterprises
• John Deere™ XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator™ utility vehicles from John Deere
• Ferrous Sulfate (Iron) Enteric-Coated Tablets, 324 mg – 100 Tablet Bottles from Nationwide Pharmaceutical
• Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs from Michael Giordano International
• Steam Humidifiers from Research Products
• Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs from Havertys
• Zooby Video Baby Monitors for Cars from Infanttech
Officials advise residents to stop using any recalled product and visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.