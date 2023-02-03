Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of products recalled in January.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the following:
• FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers from Mushie & Co
• Textron-Specialized-Vehicles from E-Z-GO
• Youth-All-Terrain-Vehicles from EGL Motor
• Infant Bath Seats from Karmas Far
• Bicycles from Giant Bicycle
• Residential Elevators from Savaria Corporation
• Wood Wagons from Colony Brands
• Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles from Quality Bicycle
• Children’s Pajamas from P.J. Salvage
• Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris Recalls
• Rocking Sleepers from Kids2
• Rock ‘n Play Sleepers from Fisher-Price
• Honda Talon 1000 ROVs from American Honda
• Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL
• Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands from LG
• Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows from MI Windows and Doors
• Headlight Sealant from Meguiar’s
• Vanessa Fire Tables from Ove Decors
• Children’s Robes from Vaenait Baby
• Hot Chocolate Pots from Lifetime Brands
• Multi-Purpose Helmets from Sakar International
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Hainan Chong Yu Industrial
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center
• Children’s Pajama Sets from Selfie Craft Company
• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Xunao Elevator
• Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles from Ross Stores
Rokita advises residents to stop using any recalled product and visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.