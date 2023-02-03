Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of products recalled in January.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the following:

• FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers from Mushie & Co

• Textron-Specialized-Vehicles from E-Z-GO

• Youth-All-Terrain-Vehicles from EGL Motor

• Infant Bath Seats from Karmas Far

• Bicycles from Giant Bicycle

• Residential Elevators from Savaria Corporation

• Wood Wagons from Colony Brands

• Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles from Quality Bicycle

• Children’s Pajamas from P.J. Salvage

• Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris Recalls

• Rocking Sleepers from Kids2

• Rock ‘n Play Sleepers from Fisher-Price

• Honda Talon 1000 ROVs from American Honda

• Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL

• Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands from LG

• Vinyl Single-Hung Impact Windows from MI Windows and Doors

• Headlight Sealant from Meguiar’s

• Vanessa Fire Tables from Ove Decors

• Children’s Robes from Vaenait Baby

• Hot Chocolate Pots from Lifetime Brands

• Multi-Purpose Helmets from Sakar International

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Hainan Chong Yu Industrial

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center

• Children’s Pajama Sets from Selfie Craft Company

• NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Shanghai Xunao Elevator

• Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles from Ross Stores

Rokita advises residents to stop using any recalled product and visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.