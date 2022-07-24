One side in the legal battle alleges its data is being held “hostage.” The other side claims it’s owed $2.25 million. The drama is playing out now in federal court in northern Indiana.
WishBone Medical Inc., a Warsaw-based company, says being locked out of those files means it can’t help children who need plates and screws implanted to stabilize a shattered wrist or ankle.
The orthopedic devices manufacturer’s injunction request says it cannot pay subsidiary Response Ortho staff or vendors and cannot make new Response Ortho products or manage existing inventory without access to those files, which are managed by a third-party vendor.
WishBone, which specializes in orthopedic implants used in children, made the allegations in a June 10 filing in Kosciusko County Circuit Court. The defendants are Sehmuz Isin, WishBone’s “primary officer” overseeing international relations, and Amazon Web Services, a cloud-based storage provider.
Isin, a resident of Turkey, countered with a lawsuit filed July 5 in U.S. District Court in South Bend. In it, he alleges WishBone owes him $2.25 million as a final payment for Response Ortho, Isin’s orthopedics company, which is registered in Turkey.
His filing includes a copy of the signed 2018 sales agreement in which WishBone agreed to pay $8.27 million and 800,000 common shares of WishBone Medical for the company. Response Ortho would become a wholly owned subsidiary of WishBone, with Isin as its president.
Payment was to be made in installments, including a final payment after the seller met certain closing conditions. Isin contends in his filing that he met those conditions by May 21, 2020, but WishBone hasn’t paid him the outstanding amount due despite his repeated requests over the past two years.
“WishBone repeatedly made various excuses to delay the finalization and payment of the hold back payment, including that WishBone was facing financial hardships. Nevertheless, WishBone assured Isin that it would pay the hold back payment to Isin,” the filing states.
After Isin demanded payment by May 31, 2022, “WishBone immediately locked Isin out of his Response Ortho email account and announced his removal as president of Response Ortho,” the lawsuit states.
That version of events contrasts with WishBone’s lawsuit, which accuses Isin of hijacking Response Ortho’s files by contacting Amazon Web Services and instructing the vendor to transfer access to the files to Isin’s personal email account, denying WishBone executives access to vital company information.
WishBone’s lawsuit alleges Isin “unilaterally, surreptitiously, maliciously and intentionally altered the login credentials” for WishBone and Response Ortho.
When the company reached out to Isin before resorting to legal action, “Isin advised a manager of WishBone’s (software operating system) that Isin was holding WishBone and Response’s data ‘hostage’ until Isin was paid a sum of money Isin alleges is owed to him by WishBone,” the company’s filing states.
WishBone disputes that it owes Isin any additional payment.
On June 23, Kosciusko Circuit Court Judge Michael Reed ordered Amazon Web Services to restore WishBone’s access to its files.
Stephen Snyder, a Syracuse attorney representing WishBone, requested Isin not be notified of the company’s request for an injunction. He contended Isin “is likely to delete, purge, move, encumber, or relinquish the data” if he became aware WishBone was taking legal action.
Isin, who is represented by Indianapolis law firm Hoover Hull Turner LLP, has requested a jury trial to settle his claim.
No court date has been set in the case, according to Michael King, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, attorney who also represents WishBone Medical.