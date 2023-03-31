NEW ORLEANS — A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.
The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.
Also upheld was the board's order that Tesla reinstate and provide back pay to an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity.
Musk tweeted on May 20, 2018: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”
The ruling said that "because stock options are part of Tesla’s employees’ compensation, and nothing in the tweet suggested that Tesla would be forced to end stock options or that the UAW would be the cause of giving up stock options, substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”
Neither Tesla nor the UAW has responded to emailed requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Europe's inflation
eases to 6.9%
LONDON — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency have slowed to the lowest level in a year. Energy prices dropped in March, but food costs were still on the rise, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to keep raising interest rates.
Data released Friday by the European Union’s statistics agency shows that consumer prices rose 6.9% in March from a year earlier, down from 8.5% in February.
Economists focused on so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and increased to a record 5.7%. They expect that to push the central bank to keep raising interest rates. Prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by a painful 15.4%, while energy prices fell 0.9%.
Key inflation gauge
slowed in February
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates.
Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January. The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.
Huawei profit sinks,
but sales higher
HONG KONG — Huawei has reported a nearly 70% fall in profit last year amid sanctions and pandemic challenges, but saw its enterprise sales rise as the Chinese technology giant sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerability to U.S. sanctions.
Huawei says its annual revenue for 2022 rose nearly 1% from the previous year. Its net profit plunged 68% from 2021 amid pressures from the pandemic, U.S. sanctions, higher commodity prices and a decline in the company’s consumer business, which mostly sells smartphones.
Asian economies
losing steam
The World Bank says developing economies in Asia have mostly regained ground lost during the pandemic but are seeing their recoveries stall as productivity lags.
A report released Friday forecasts that growth in emerging economies including China will pick up pace this year after the country relaxed pandemic restrictions on travel and other activities. But it says growth elsewhere in the region will moderate as pressures of inflation and growing household debt slow consumer spending.
The report said countries need to address longstanding needs for reform such as investing more in education and public health to improve productivity and spur sustainable growth.