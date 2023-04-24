GENEVA — Credit Suisse says it saw nearly $69 billion in outflows in the first three months of the year and that clients are still withdrawing assets.
The Swiss bank on Monday cited “significant net asset outflows” as it posted its results skewed by a government-backed takeover by rival UBS announced last month. The deal is expected to close in the coming months and is designed in part to help stabilize the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks. Credit Suisse has posted pretax profit in the first quarter, stemming almost entirely from wiping out billions in higher-risk bonds. Otherwise, it had a pretax loss.
First Republic clients pulled $100B in deposits during panic
NEW YORK — Customers of First Republic Bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during last month’s crisis.
That came as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. It was only after a group of large banks stepped in to save the bank by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits in First Republic that the bank was able to staunch the bleeding. That's what the bank said Monday as it reported its first quarter results. The bank’s profits in the first three months of the year fell 33% from a year earlier and revenues were down 13%.
Appeals court upholds Apple's control of iPhone app store
An appeals court has upheld Apple’s exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps.
In its ruling Monday, the court rejected the latest attempt to force one of the world’s most powerful companies to dismantle the digital walls protecting its most lucrative product. The 92-page decision issued by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely affirmed the findings of a lower-court judge who presided over a 2021 trial revolving around an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game. The lawsuit alleged the iPhone app store had turned into illegal monopoly that stifles innovation and competition.
Coke's strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound
Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it continued to hike prices and saw its business in China improve. Coke said its revenue rose 5% to $11 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Coke said pricing and mix – which includes changes in package sizes – contributed 11% to its revenue growth while concentrate sales rose 1%. The company said it's offering more promotions for buyers at the lower end but also expanding premium offerings, like cocktail mixers. Coke said sales in China have begun to rebound, but remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.