Travelers will not be able to fly directly from Fort Wayne to Detroit after Oct. 5 following Delta Air Lines’ decision to pull the non-stop service, an airport official confirmed Thursday.
Delta is the only airline that currently offers flights from the Fort Wayne International Airport to the Detroit Metro Airport, a major hub for connecting flights to more than 100 destinations.
Katie Robinson, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, said the airline industry is feeling the effects of the post-pandemic recovery and the ongoing pilot shortage.
“While we had been lucky thus far to not see any reductions in service that have been going through the industry since COVID, Delta did make the decision to discontinue (Fort Wayne to Detroit) at this time,” Robinson said in a statement. “Their hope is to work through their challenges with the pilot shortage and potentially bring the route back in late summer 2023.”
Delta is making another change Oct. 5 in Fort Wayne with the goal of alleviating the effect of losing service to Detroit. Delta has two other nonstop routes out of Fort Wayne – one to Atlanta and the other to Minneapolis-St. Paul – that will be get larger airplanes that will be able to hold 76 passengers instead of 50.
“The increase in aircraft size and additional seats on each of the ATL and MSP flights will mitigate the impact on capacity lost from DTW leaving the market, with FWA actually gaining seats in our market via these two routes,” Robinson said. “This will also provide a better passenger experience and aircraft on both routes.”
People can learn more about destinations out of the Fort Wayne airport by going online to fwairport.com/travelers/airlines-destinations.