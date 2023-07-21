Northeast Indiana Works has launched two digital career-awareness campaigns designed to encourage young people in the area to begin charting their career paths.
One campaign, Your Future: Make It Your Own (www.yfmiyo.org), lets young people see how their interests align with potential careers, gives information about career-related resources in the region, suggests ways parents and educators can help with career decisions and encourages young people to stay and work in the region after they’ve completed their education, a news release said.
The Your Future campaign is being funded by the Dekko and Olin B. and Desta Schwab foundations.
The second campaign, Manufacturing Begins with Me (www.manufacturing.beginswith.me), focuses on manufacturing careers in the area and includes hands-on day camps for middle schoolers.
The manufacturing campaign is funded by the Don Wood Foundation.
Manufacturing Experience camps have been conducted in Allen and Noble counties, and more camps are planned for this year and 2024.Manufacturing is the largest-employing industry sector in northeast Indiana.
The career awareness initiatives are geared to middle and high school students.
AMC decides to ditch good-seat ticket plan
Movie theater operator AMC has ditched plans to charge more seats for seats with better sight lines after rival chains did not follow along.
AMC, which has a theater at Jefferson Pointe, began the pilot program five months ago in three U.S. markets where it said it charged slightly more for better seats, and less for those in the front of the theater and others with inferior views.
AMC said its competitors didn’t raise or cut prices on any of their seats based on location. The company said because it wants its pricing to remain competitive, it’s ending the pilot program in the coming weeks.
Children’s cups recalled as lead levels founded
More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups – sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through this year.
Consumers are being urged to stop using Cupkin cups immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund.
No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date.