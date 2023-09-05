Do it Best had $4.8 billion in sales for the fiscal year ended June 24, the Fort Wayne-based company said Tuesday.
In the last three years alone, the company has welcomed nearly 800 new locations to the cooperative, according to a Tuesday news release, which also noted the company was again named the state's largest privately held company by Indianapolis Business Journal.
Do it Best reported $5.19 billion in sales and returned $170 million in rebates to member-owners in fiscal year 2021 and in fiscal year 2022, the company reported $5.5 billion in sales. That led to $129 million in rebates to member-owners, according to figures a Do it Best representative provided through email.
"This year we are delivering the second highest rebate in our history, returning $152 million to our member-owners,” said Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr said in a statement Tuesday. “This is just one way we’re investing in the continued growth and success of our members’ independent businesses and their communities.”
The company currently has about 500 employees at its new global headquarters at Electric Works off of Broadway, a $286 million mixed-use development that opened last fall. Do it Best, formerly based in New Haven, also has more than 1,800 additional employees in its eight warehouses across the country.