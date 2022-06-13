Dan Starr, president and chief executive officer of Do it Best, today told members and guests of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club the building materials cooperative should be in its new role as anchor tenant of Electric Works by November.
Starr gave the response during a question-and answer session, when a Rotary member asked when the company would move in to a rehabilitated building on the giant former General Electric campus along the west side of Broadway just south of downtown.
“We keep asking that question,” Starr said to his own and his audience’s laughter. “We have been told by Larry Weigand that they are doing well. They assured us that they are hitting all their marks, and our space will be completed and move-in ready by November.”
Weigand is the owner of Fort Wayne’s Weigand Construction, the construction management company and a builder for Electric Works.
Starr led his audience of around 60 people on a tour of Building 26 and its surroundings through a PowerPoint presentation featuring photographs and architect’s renderings of spots most residents have never seen.
“I thought it was a fantastic presentation,” said 27-year Rotary member Al Diefenbach of Fort Wayne. “He really enlightened us and provided a lot of information.“