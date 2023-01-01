The U.S. economy will flirt with recession this year, some experts predict. How consumers respond, they add, will determine whether that threat turns into a reality.
That’s the forecast from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. An assistant professor of economics at Purdue University Fort Wayne agrees with IU’s assessment.
Heather Tierney, who is on the faculty of PFW’s Doermer School of Business, said concerns about recession could become a self-fulfilling prophecy if consumers become so worried that they pull back on spending.
“One person’s spending becomes another person’s income,” Tierney said during a phone interview. She doesn’t expect widespread job loss or unemployment rates to increase above about 2%, however, even if spending declines. “Employers are concerned that if they let go of employees, especially if it’s temporary, it might be hard to get them back again.”
That was just one wild card. When economists consulted various indicators to create an economic outlook for 2023, they found conflicting data. Some economic measures that typically move in step with each other are instead moving in opposing directions. As a result, economists have less confidence than usual that their forecasts will be on target.
IU’s experts said the signs are so mixed that they decided to produce two forecasts, each based on a different set of assumptions – one more optimistic and the other less so.
“Economists around the country, including those at the Federal Reserve, have admittedly been perplexed when it comes to predicting the national economy’s direction. This includes those at the Kelley School,” they said in a news release.
Some experts say the economy has already entered a recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research Inc. defines a recession as more than six months of declining gross domestic product – that’s the total market value of a country’s goods and services. And the beginning of a recovery is declared sometime after six months – or two quarters – of increasing GDP.
Phil Powell, associate dean of Kelley academic programs at Indianapolis and academic director of the Indiana Business Research Center, gave his take on the last two years’ fluctuations.
“The economy’s recovery was thrown off track when the ‘transitory’ inflation of 2021 became persistent, and the Federal Reserve belatedly began to raise interest rates,” he wrote. “The result has been the most uncertain outlook in a half century.”
Skewed statistics
To understand why experts are struggling to create accurate forecasts, it helps to know what those predictions are based on. Economists study statistics and compare the most recent numbers to historical trends to get an idea of where things are headed. Economic outlooks emerge after experts make slight tweaks based on current and near-term realities.
But when they reviewed the last two or three years of numbers this fall, economists were faced with statistics skewed by the coronavirus pandemic. From March to May 2020, the local, state and national economies ground to a halt as most people were ordered to stay at home. Although that decision was necessary to limit spread of COVID-19, the shutdown affected rates of unemployment, production and consumer spending, creating severe, non-recurring spikes in the trend lines.
Since then, surges in infection rates worldwide have periodically affected supply chains, manufacturing output and employment rates in varying amounts. Such random fluctuations mess with trends.
Economics is an imperfect science. IU’s panel of economists largely missed the mark when they forecast 2022 a year ago. Consumer spending, business investment, housing construction and government purchases all were significantly weaker than they expected.
Even so, economists are expected to produce an annual forecast. Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics and faculty chair of IU’s Evening MBA Program, didn’t disappoint.
“We think output growth at best will be weak in 2023, and negative growth for part of the year is a strong possibility,” he said in a statement. “Demand will diminish across the economy. A key will be the extent of the impact on consumer spending. If consumption holds up, it will cushion any decline. If not, a recession will be unavoidable.”
Consumer spending is a critical part of the U.S. economy, making up an estimated two-thirds or more. Strong spending can propel the economy to growth.
Glass half full
Consumer confidence has a direct effect on spending. When shoppers are worried about rising prices or potential job loss, they’re less likely to upgrade an older refrigerator that’s still working, replace carpeting that’s well-worn or splurge on a special vacation.
Two national organizations released conflicting assessments of consumer confidence in December.
The Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Consumer Confidence Tracker found 45% of respondents believe it’s at least somewhat likely that they, a family member or personal acquaintance will lose their job in the next six months due to economic conditions.
Sentiment varies widely among demographic groups, the study found.
“Democrats, those earning more than $100K and those with a college degree show scores significantly higher than the total population. In contrast Republicans, Independents, rural Americans, and those earning less than $50K, continue to have significantly lower index scores,” according to a news release. Lower index scores point to pessimism.
The National Retail Federation predicted consumer spending will remain strong, however.
Jack Kleinhenz, NRF’s chief economist, said “the economy is cooling” and “there will be economic hardships” that will result in some people feeling like they’re in a recession.
Even so, he said in a statement, “The third quarter’s results clearly dispelled the notion that the U.S. economy is in a recession, and the silver lining was the ongoing resiliency in consumption.”
Kleinhenz forecast spending will continue – by those who feel secure in their jobs.
Slumping sales
Factory workers might be among those who feel a little less than securely employed in the coming year, based on the IU economists’ forecast.
That insecurity might especially be felt here because Indiana has more than its fair share of manufacturing employment, said Ryan Brewer, associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus and co-author of the state forecast.
Inflation, which rose last year to a 40-year high, combined with interruptions in the supply chain are expected to lower sales of durable goods.
Durable goods manufacturing accounts for 16% of Indiana’s gross domestic product. If demand for such products slumps, unemployment in the state could almost double to between 4.1% and 5.5%, the report said. Indiana’s jobless rate was 2.8% in November, the most recent data available from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“It would appear that for 2023, Indiana as a manufacturing leader will feel the pressure of the Federal Reserve tightening cycle, and ultimately sustain a flat or relatively flat trajectory in terms of output, while confronting a real possibility of shedding jobs,” Brewer said. “If inflation remains high for the next several months, Fed tightening will likely continue, demand for durable goods would continue to decelerate, and job losses in Indiana would likely become more severe.”
The state is, of course, affected by national trends. Total U.S. economic output increased by a sluggish 1.8% over the past four quarters ending Sept. 30.
Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School’s U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics, noted that federal pandemic payments to taxpayers increased savings rates in 2020 and 2021.
“Over this three-year period, the mound of extra saving grew to around $2 trillion and has fallen back so far by about one-third,” he said in a statement. “Will the remaining excess saving allow consumer spending to hold up in the face of high interest rates and income that is not keeping up with inflation? If not, given that consumption is two-thirds of the economy, the outlook for next year will be darker.”
Other predictions
A continuing national labor shortage that has more than 3 million working-age residents on the labor force sidelines, threatens to constrain economic growth, the economists said.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, agrees. She said new jobs continue to be created despite increasing inflation.
“We went from white hot to red hot,” she said of the job market.
It’s unclear what has slowed hiring, Blakeman said. It could be that workers are slow to accept job offers because they want to land the best one they can, she said. Or it could be that employers are taking their time making offers.
Data, she said, “is very good at telling us what is happening” but doesn’t explain why.
The Federal Reserve will continue to increase interest rates as the board tries to bring inflation down to its target 2%. The economists expect federal funds rates will top out somewhere between 5 and 5.5% by summer. That rate was less than 1% as recently as March.
The federal funds rate affects the amount of interest consumers pay on their credit cards and homebuyers pay on their mortgage loans. Demand for new homes – and the construction jobs associated with meeting demand – could decline if interest rates remain too high for too long.
Additional risks include a falling stock market, adding to the $10 trillion lost over the past year. “The Kelley panel believes that most of the losses are behind us, but there is a reasonable chance that losses may continue,” the IU economic forecast states.
Blakeman agreed stock, job and housing markets all face uncertainty for 2023.
“And markets don’t like uncertainty,” she added.