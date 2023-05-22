WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, even while keeping its benchmark interest rate at a 16-year high, a group of business economists predict.
The National Association for Business Economics’ survey found that the median forecast is for inflation to average 4.2% this year, up from a 3.9% forecast in the group’s previous survey, conducted in February. That is far above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. The persistence of high inflation is likely the main reason the business economists expect the Fed to keep its key rate at its current level of roughly 5.1%, its highest point in 16 years.
Ford cutting costs
Ford CEO Jim Farley says his company is remaking itself by cutting costs, raising quality and offering software, services and new vehicles that will make profit margins among the best in the industry.
Farley and other executives discussed plans during a capital markets day event Monday near its Dearborn, Michigan headquarters. Farley says Ford will emphasize software and services along with iconic vehicles such as pickup trucks, large SUVs, commercial vehicles and advanced second-generation electric vehicles. He says the company is eliminating waste to close a cost gapwith a “lean disciplined operating system” reaching all factories.
Books booming
The independent bookselling community continues to grow, with membership in the American Booksellers Association reaching its highest levels in more than 20 years.
The ABA has nearly 300 more members (under stricter rules for membership) than it did in 2019, the last full year before the spread of COVID-19. Allison Hill, CEO of the trade association, says “It speaks to a sea change coming out of the pandemic. Some new owners cite the rise in book bannings as the reason they went into bookstore ownership.
Venmo adding teens
Venmo will officially allow teenagers to open an account with their parents’ permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to a demographic that is likely to embrace it. Venmo has already been so popular with families that parents often set up accounts for their children – a violation of Venmo’s terms of service. The Venmo Teen Account will be available for 13 to 17-year olds and will come with a debit card as well.